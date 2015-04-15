Numberfields@home

I've been meaning to follow up on this thread.



First, to summarize: the 64bit linux app is about 4 times faster than the corresponding 32bit windows app. The 64bit linux app is twice as fast as the 32bit linux app. These times hold for the longer running cases (>5 hours). For cases that are less than 30 minutes, there is little improvement in the time. I believe the longer running cases are spending much more time in the deeper recesses of the algorithm where it's factoring very large integers, and this is where the 64bit version will outshine the 32bit version (I will need to use a profiler to prove this).



So it's apparent that a 64 bit version of windows would be helpful, at least for the longer running cases. To this end I've spent the last 2 weekends modifying the Pari library so that it would build with 64bit mingw. I now have a 64bit windows app that is giving the correct answers. I am currently running some timing tests. If these tests show the 2x improvement that I am hoping for, then I will promote this new app to the project.