I've been meaning to follow up on this thread.
First, to summarize: the 64bit linux app is about 4 times faster than the corresponding 32bit windows app. The 64bit linux app is twice as fast as the 32bit linux app. These times hold for the longer running cases (>5 hours). For cases that are less than 30 minutes, there is little improvement in the time. I believe the longer running cases are spending much more time in the deeper recesses of the algorithm where it's factoring very large integers, and this is where the 64bit version will outshine the 32bit version (I will need to use a profiler to prove this).
So it's apparent that a 64 bit version of windows would be helpful, at least for the longer running cases. To this end I've spent the last 2 weekends modifying the Pari library so that it would build with 64bit mingw. I now have a 64bit windows app that is giving the correct answers. I am currently running some timing tests. If these tests show the 2x improvement that I am hoping for, then I will promote this new app to the project.
http://numberfields.asu.edu/NumberFields/forum_thread.php?id=132#775
IMPORTANT!
https://numberfields.asu.edu/NumberFields/forum_thread.php?id=355#2133
If you want your stats exported, you will need to check the consent box on the project preferences page.
In a couple days, the stats export mechanism will be changed, and if this consent is not given, then the default will be to NOT export your stats.
Sorry for the inconvenience, but this was necessary due to the recent GDPR regulations.
1. Go to your account page.
2. Click on NumberFields@home preferences.
3. Click edit preferences in the topmost section.
4. The consent box is the 4th one down.
5. Click update preferences.
