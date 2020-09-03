NUC 11 Extreme?

TheBuzzer
HACK THE WORLD!
- Joined
- Aug 15, 2005
- Messages
- 12,633
Anyone have much information about this?
Heard it is using the new tigerlake with pci 4.0 , thunderbolt 4 (usb4) which is just usb 3 to the max, and lpddr4, and wifi 6 build in.
Been trying to find a small but powerful system that doesn't take up much space.
Heard it is using the new tigerlake with pci 4.0 , thunderbolt 4 (usb4) which is just usb 3 to the max, and lpddr4, and wifi 6 build in.
Been trying to find a small but powerful system that doesn't take up much space.