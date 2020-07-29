NTFS drive turned to RAW

C:\WINDOWS\system32>convert G: /fs:ntfs

Drive G: is already NTFS.



C:\WINDOWS\system32>CHKDSK G: /f

The type of the file system is NTFS.

The first NTFS boot sector is unreadable or corrupt.

Reading second NTFS boot sector instead.

Unable to determine volume version and state. CHKDSK aborted.



C:\WINDOWS\system32>diskpart

list disk

select disk X

list part

select part X

detail partition



Partition 2

Type : ebd0a0a2-b9e5-4433-87c0-68b6b72699c7

Hidden : No

Required: No

Attrib : 0000000000000000

Offset in Bytes: 135266304



Volume ### Ltr Label Fs Type Size Status Info

---------- --- ----------- ----- ---------- ------- --------- --------

* Volume 4 G RAW Partition 14 TB Healthy Click to expand...

I have found i am unable to access directory on the drive. So i disconnected the drive (USB 3.0 cable of the dock station) and then i have found that the computer's USB 3.0 connector that was used to connect that drive is unable to recognize this drive and other USB 3.0 flash drive, but IS able to recognize USB 2.0 flash drive.In device manager is no HW error. So i connected my problematic drive to USB 2.0 connector and it asks formating. Windows drive details shows 0 bytes. SMART is OK.Windows 10 Drive manager displays the drive as ok, online, RAW.I have found some commands that may help fix this:I tried to start partition recovery test using Minitool Partition Wizard, but it feels so slow. Then i launched Data recovery utility of the said app and it began searching and shows 113 hours remaining which may not be shorter than the parition recovery test (which may be mor esimple option if works - it already worked once for different drive of mine that turned RAW ).What do you think about this and what would you try?