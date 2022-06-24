Not to be left behind look its "The looking glass 65"

lostinseganet
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 8, 2008
- Messages
- 1,190
They took their 8k monitor version and up sized it to 65 inches with 60 fps and 50 different people can watch it at the same time!
https://www.techeblog.com/looking-glass-65-largest-3d-holographic-display-8k-resolution/
https://lookingglassfactory.com/looking-glass-65
https://venturebeat.com/2022/06/07/looking-glass-factory-launches-65-inch-holographic-display/
The "regular" 8k model was priced at $17,000... and this... lol they'll tell you to give them a call
