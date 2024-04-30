Not in 40+ years have I had this problem. Power switch failure.

K

kindasmart

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 30, 2008
Messages
1,339
The physical power switch on my ASUS RT-N66U router has failed. The actual, physical switch. WTF.

Lost internet. Watched cable modem and waited for all the lights to go out. All lights remain lit. Modem A-OK. OK, what now? Maybe I should reset router. No lights on router. Wait, wat? No lights on the router, not even the power light? Waaaaaat??!!!

Tried clicking router on/off switch and it would not click-closed (in on position). I had to run a zip-tie around modem to physically keep switch closed.
 
