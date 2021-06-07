not enough USB Controller Resources Win 10

I have 2 usb ports on my laptop and I have a powered hub plugged in. I only have 4 usb devices plugged into it and am getting an error at boot stating not enough usb controller resources.



This seems out of whack. Why can't wino 10 on a brand new laptop, support 4 usb devices? I should be able to run at least 10 minium. This happened on my old desktop as well.



What is causing this?