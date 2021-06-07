not enough USB Controller Resources Win 10

I have 2 usb ports on my laptop and I have a powered hub plugged in. I only have 4 usb devices plugged into it and am getting an error at boot stating not enough usb controller resources.

This seems out of whack. Why can't wino 10 on a brand new laptop, support 4 usb devices? I should be able to run at least 10 minium. This happened on my old desktop as well.

What is causing this?
 
what devices? if it does the same thing on two systems, its prob something youre using
 
I am using a corsair keyboard k70, corsair mouse, usb headphones dock just to power and steel series usb headphones. I removed the usb headphones and the error went away.

Just 4 devices causes this? Kinda shitty imo.
 
Depending on device type it may use more than one USB endpoint. One USB3 port supports 16(?) endpoints.
So best advice is to move the keysboard and mouse to a separate hub/different USB port.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
27,912
hub is powered? the error is your bios/hardware on boot up, not really windows. look for and turn off xhci in bios, see if it helps. or update the bios and chipset drivers. or shuffle things around to see if you can get a combo that works.
 
