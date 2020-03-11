Not able to post in FS Thread

Ultra-m-a-n
I know the rules say that I have to have 100 posts. Just recently reached that landmark after having my account since 2014!
I see that it says I still do not have permission to post in the threads there.
Prior to this I have probably bought more things on Hardforum, by lurking the FS/FT Thread than I had posts in this forum. I thought I should have at least "official" sanction to buy things. So I just recently started spending more time here on [H] as it seems this forum has a more older demographic compared to Overclock.net. So far enjoying it!
