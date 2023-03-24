"Not a valid BIOS File" according to ASUS EZFlash3

I was wanting to update the BIOS for my recently purchased ASUS ROG X670E Strix E-A. So I did the download and same BIOSRenamer that I've done for older ASUS Boards, but instead of success I got this weird response about not being a valid BIOS file. I tried out the same BIOS file, with 3 different names, and they were all rejected:For grins, I tried out the download name of the file.SX670EA is what the ASUS manual says to rename the file. [Section 2.2, BIOS Update Utility, p 2-23]SX670EE is the file name assigned by BIOSRenamer.exe.I had all 3 CAP files in the root dir of a USB drive, and tried each one of them in turn.So if the current BIOS has a bug that prevents it from being updated, how am I supposed to update the BIOS? Is this some really noobish user error?