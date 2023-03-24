"Not a valid BIOS File" according to ASUS EZFlash3

I was wanting to update the BIOS for my recently purchased ASUS ROG X670E Strix E-A. So I did the download and same BIOSRenamer that I've done for older ASUS Boards, but instead of success I got this weird response about not being a valid BIOS file. I tried out the same BIOS file, with 3 different names, and they were all rejected:

1679617219000.png


For grins, I tried out the download name of the file.
SX670EA is what the ASUS manual says to rename the file. [Section 2.2, BIOS Update Utility, p 2-23]
SX670EE is the file name assigned by BIOSRenamer.exe.

I had all 3 CAP files in the root dir of a USB drive, and tried each one of them in turn.:banhappy:

So if the current BIOS has a bug that prevents it from being updated, how am I supposed to update the BIOS? Is this some really noobish user error?
:(:confused::notworthy::hungover:
 
create a bios folder in c: and stick the one you renamed with the tool in it. point the bios to it. thats how i do my updates.
 
pendragon1 said:
create a bios folder in c: and stick the one you renamed with the tool in it. point the bios to it. thats how i do my updates.
Hey pendragon1

I just followed the steps in your message above, but I still got a "not valid" error message.

Earlier I also tried the BIOS Flashback button on the rear panel of the motherboard, but that didn't work either.
 
i just checked and my last update i didnt rename. try downloading the file again and just stick it in the folder.
 
