NordVPN vs SurfShark - Security, compatibility, speed

Basically just want to know which VPN I should go with here.



Right now Surfshark basic is $1.99 a month (on sale right now for Cyberweek). Nord basic is $2.69 (through their retention guy trying to get me back, otherwise $2.99).

I'm thinking of going with Surfshark just to save the money, or is the nearly $1 a month extra worth it for Nord?



I care about

Security: Leaks, not being in the country, not giving info to the government, etc

Compatibility: Being able to stream without getting blocked and having to disable the VPN (ideally blocking ads, which they both do anyway)

Speed: yes, I know they both will drop max speeds, but which one does so less.



Or some third low cost option I haven't thought of. Looked at Mulvad and Firefox VPN (which are the same thing). They're both more expensive and I don't think they offer anything superior here. ExpressVPN is way more expensive and they've been bought by an ads company, so they're out for me.