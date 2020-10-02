Node 804 Water Cooling Project

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT (will replace with Ryzen 9 5xxx series when released)

Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Impact mDTX

32GB G.Skill Trident Z Neo DDR4 3600 CL16

Nvidia RTX 3090 FE (snagged one on 10/1 from Nvidia.com, waiting on shipping info)

2x Seagate Firecuda 520 2TB M.2 SSD

Seagate Firecuda 120 4TB SSD (might add a second one later)

Samsung 850 EVO 1TB SSD

Corsair Performance Pro 256GB SSD

Fractal Design Node 804 mATX case

2x Corsair XR7 240mm Radiators

Optimus Foundation CPU Block

EKWB Quantum Kinetic TBE 200 D5

Corsair iCue Commander Pro

Corsair AX1000 PSU

BeQuiet! SilentWings 3 120mm Fans (mix of PWM High Speed Fans for the Radiators and 12v "low speed" fans for the case)

Primochill Primoflex Advanced LRT White 10/13 flex tubing

Corsair Hydro X 10/13 Compression Fittings and 90° Rotary Adapters (Black)

Alphacool Eiszapfen 90° Extenders (Black)

Alphacool Eiszapfen Temperature Sensor G1/4 Plug

I should have started this sooner. Oh well.Below is my work in progress on a new build using a Fractal Design Node 804 case. My plans is to fit two Corsair Hydro X XR7 240mmx54mm radiators. Initially it will be plumbed up to just cool the CPU but I plan on tying in the video card once the water blocks become available for the RTX 3090 FE. Here is what the build will be:I also had some Alphacool quick disconnects but it looks like I ordered the wrong size by mistake and will need to order the correct size ones if I want to use a quick disconnect for draining instead of the ball valve I have. The frustrating thing is I can't find where I ordered them from. I'm scouring through all my receipts and credit card transactions and cannot find a single one that shows these quick disconnects. I do recall they were pretty cheap, so not much of a loss, but annoying.Anyways...here are some pics of the build in progress:I am so happy that my measurements were accurate and I was able to fit the reservoir/pump combo all in the same chamber as the power supply and radiator/fans. I still have to add the radiator into the right chamber up top, but I won't do that until I get the tubing and fittings connected to the CPU water block first.I am annoyed that I could not find a USB port expansion to go into the bottom slot that was black. To have that one off white piece of hardware in my case is really throwing off the look of the case.