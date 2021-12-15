Noctua NH-L12S

I have only had my 12700k for a few days and its fine under a U12S Chromax which is obviously a larger cooler and rated for higher TDP chips. Straight from Noctua's site:

Caution: The NH-L12S is a low-profile quiet cooler designed for use in Small Form Factor cases and HTPC environments. While it provides first-rate performance in its class, it is not suitable for overclocking and should be used with care on CPUs with more than 95W TDP (Thermal Design Power). Please consult our TDP guidelines to find out whether the NHL12S is recommended for your CPU​ Unless you plan on running the CPU with a lower power target it may overwhelm the NHL-12S in my opinion.



Plenty of SFF enthusiasts tune CPUs to run under these scenarios but I would assume its needed for the 12700k or its going to get toasty with a the NHL-12S . I'm getting mid 70s on mine with a 125w target in bios. Performance is great and I'm seeing expected clocks and so on with a larger and more capable cooler.