Noctua NH-D15 RAM height for second fan?

So, I'm building a new PC and I didn't want to deal with water cooling, so I wound up getting a Noctua NH-D15 air cooler because it was said to be one of the best. Supposedly these 125W CPUs run hot enough that my old standby, the Hyper 212 EVO, wouldn't be sufficient to cool it.I haven't gotten the RAM yet, but I realized after ordering my fan and my RAM that I made a big mistake. I didn't realize I needed shorter RAM in order to have a second fan fit on there properly. I wound up with this kit:It was a lot less than the pictured price when I purchased it, though. about $156. So I'm wondering what I should do. AFAIK, I have basically three options:1. Use the CPU cooler with the second fan fitted on improperly, poking up above the heatsink.2. Return this RAM unopened, and get Vengeance LPX memory or something. I hope I don't need to go for VLP memory, because that would be hard to find at good speeds and capacities.3. Remove the heatspreader from the RAM and hope it works fine without it. Would this remove enough excess height to make the second fan fit properly?I have no idea what the best course of action is at this point.