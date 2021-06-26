Noctua NF-A12x25 going at 3000+ RPM

The max fan speed should be 1900 RPM according to the box. Yet, at full speed it goes all the way up to 3200 RPM, where it stops, then goes back to max, stops and so forth. It remains steady at any speed short of the absolute maximum.



CPU is in idle and the fan is going at 1800 RPM right now. I used the auto tune utility from the motherboard software, an MSI B450 Pro Carbon Ac. Fan is plugged on the CPU header, four pins.



What am i doing wrong? I tried switching from auto to PWM in the bios but nothing. I can set the fans to the rate speed manually but i'm concerned as it shouldn't do this, right? I also hope i didn't damage the fan by letting run at that speed.