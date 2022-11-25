Noctua D15S socket compatibility

Peat Moss

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 6, 2009
Messages
418
I bought this cooler last year for an AM4 build that I didn't get around to. Now I am seriously considering an Intel build instead. The box does not list compatibility for an LGA 1700 socket (for an 1-7 13700K).

Is there a bracket I could get to make it fit? Or will I have to buy a whole new cooler?

I found this video, but want to be sure before going ahead:

 
