No video output on initial start

Finished setting up my new 10900k and rtx 3080 last week. It's awesome paired with my lg oled. That screen with the new card is one of the biggest improvements to gaming I've ever experienced.



But when I initially boot the computer the video will output the bios screen but when entering windows their is no video output. If I reset the computer then when entering windows their is video output. This is 100% reproducible. No other issues.



I have an evga platinum 750 watt power supply. If I go into the bios for awhile before allowing the initial boot I still get no video output until I reset the computer. I turned off fast boot and this did not correct the issue.



Any other ideas for troubleshooting this? I have a second evga 750 watt platinum PS in another build I could swap out for but the card is getting power during the initial boot. Maybe reinstall windows? Could it be a driver issue? I've updated the GeForce drivers once in the last week and the problem persists.



Thanks