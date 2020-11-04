No performance to this hih tech PC pls. help

Hi Friends



I have got a query from one of my friend. He has built a very good workstation for graphics work ,but it is not giving performance and there is lagging issue.

What could be the cause for this , is higher ram to blame ?(CPU has to address higher channels I think and OS application might not be able to take advantage of higher ram)



config --

Intel Core i9 9980XE 3.0 Ghz 18 core ,24.75 MB ,165W CPU

Asus WSX299 Pro /SE motherboard

GSkill Trident 64GB ( 8X2) 4 Kits 3000 MHZ Dual Channel

Zotac RTX 2080i ,11GB DDR6 Twin Fan graphics card

Samsung 970 Pro 1 TB M.2 SSD

Antec HCG850W Gold SMPS

Cooler Master Case H500P

Antec CPU fan.



He is primarily using pc for Adobe products .







Thank you.