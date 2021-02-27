No mic when single audio socket connected to external speakers

If you go down by the clock and right-click on the speaker icon and click "sounds" then click the "recording" tab there will be a list of your mic inputs.Setting the internal mic to default should do the trick (right-click the mic, and click "set as default device" and "set to default communications device"). Usually the external mic is set to default so that it automatically takes over when something is plugged in.If that doesn't work, you can try disabling the external mic: It probably only shows one (internal mic when the speakers aren't plugged in, external mic when they are) so you have to right-click anywhere in the box and select "show disconnected devices" then right-click on the external mic input and click "disable."I hope that helps, if not you're going to need an external mic. You can get a TRRS to dual-TRS adapter for this which will split it into a separate mic and headphone/speaker jacks.Edit: Added screenshot in case you have two speaker icons like I do (the highlighted one is the right one):