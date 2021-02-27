No mic when single audio socket connected to external speakers

Hi,
I am from a school where we still have a setup for VGA connections to smart boards and laptops with double (headphones/mic) audio inputs.
In the last 2 months we have acquired new laptops with HDMI and SINGLE audio socket connections only.
When doing remote teaching from the classroom this presents a problem. Video is fine as we have VGA to HDMI cables but when the audio cable is connected from laptop to speakers we are then unable to use the built in mic?!!!
I have tried messing about with settings but surely this is a very common setup... what on Earth am I doing wrong? It’s Windows 10. I can only conclude I’m missing something very simple?
thanks all...
