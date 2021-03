If it means anything to you, I have a 3770k paired with a 1070.

I'm literally just starting out and haven't seen any action at all, just walking around and collecting the materials it's telling me to. My framerate is a constant 75fps at 1440p - that is the refresh rate of my monitor and I must have v-sync turned on since I set the cap to 160fps. ***Edit*** just turned off v-sync and my fps were bouncing between 86 and 108. Again, this is just walking around in the starting area with nothing else going on.

I'm guessing my fps may plummet when I get into anything demanding, but for now it's fine.



Specs...

3770k @ 4.4Ghz

16GB ram

MSI Geforce 1070



I do have some effects turned down, some to help the framerate and some because I just don't care for them.

Everything is on "High" except for...

Shadow Quality - Standard

Post Processing - Standard

Volumetric Effects - Enhanced

AF - 16

AA - Off. Might get some flak about this one, but I never, ever notice jaggies when I'm playing, must have gotten used to them over the years.

On some other page I remember setting "motion Blur" to "0" as well.