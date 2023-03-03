No bootable devices after new AMD build

I just upgraded my PC from a 7 year 6700k to an amd5 7700x. I changed the mobo, cpu, ram. Kept everything else including storage. They are:



WD_black pci 3.0 nvme (OS installed)

Wd_blue SSD

Wd_blue SSD

Wd_black sn850x nvme (newly installed for this build)



I can navigate around bios just fine and it detects the ram, cpu, storage, fans etc. However when I click on boot priority, it says 'no bootable devices'.



I save and exit, and PC keeps rebooting into bios.



As a troubleshoot, I enable csm and allow storage boots from UEFI, save and exit. It rebooted, went past post screen, and all black screen and was blinking in the top left. It was also impossible to go back into UEFI, delete or f2 wasn't working. Had to clear cmos.



Do I have to reinstall windows? How can I fix this?





Edit; mobo is Asus tuf gaming x670e wifi, bios 0809