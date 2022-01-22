No Boot Option converting from Legacy to secure boot

After going into bios, storage options, converting to UEFI from Legacy to Secure Boot. NO BOOT OPTION on the Windows 10 hard drive.



I see from many other blogs on YouTube, many have had problems such as this for years.





Consider re installing Windows 10, or better yet, Windows 11, even if your processor is not supported, the installation program with not come up with CAN NOT INSTALL WINDOWS 11.



A boot on the live installation disk DVD you created with the .iso file or your USB installation media, will boot.



Put the fresh install on a new HDD and it will work. Then if you want, you can put back the original Windows 10 that had that error message

and it just may boot this time with no error message.



Why this works is not known by mankind yet.



