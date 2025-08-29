No BIOS Splash?

Tried unplugging all but one monitor.

Tried mashing delete throughout boot to see if I can get into BIOS without the splash screen

X870 motherboard in my sig.I've been having some stability issues recently, so I want to flash to a recent BIOS to see if that fixes anything. Trouble is, I don't get a BIOS splash screen on boot anymore. Sometimes it takes several minutes to boot, sometimes 30 seconds, but the splash screen never shows up. Just boots into Windows. I have fast boot turned off in BIOS. As of a month or so ago, the splash screen was showing up as normal, and I haven't made any BIOS changes since then.Anyone else run into this before? It's a first for me.Can't boot into safe mode, either. PC powers on but doesn't output a video signal. This also happens sometimes when I try to boot normally.In terms of instability, I've had no crashes while I've been using it for a while now. The last few weeks, it seems to keep crashing overnight, and oddly I've come back to it several times the next day and it's been in the BIOS. I assume it crashed and booted back into BIOS for some reason. I've experienced this when trying to overclock memory, but in that case, it reverts to the base memory clocks. In this case it was crashing, booting into BIOS, and memory speed and all other settings are untouched. I just exited the BIOS and it booted normally. I looked in Windows event logs, but Windows isn't logging any critical errors.It seems like the most likely culprit is a motherboard issue. I'm just not quite sure what to make of it.