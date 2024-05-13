Dreamerbydesign
Sold.
Pmd.My feedback: Heatware 111-0-0
- Payment: PayPal F&F
- 2FA enabled account. I have many sales here including plenty recently. Buy with confidence.
- Only ships to us48. No international. No trades.
- Shipping includes insurance and tracking.
HP Mini Elite 800 G9 w/ 3050ti (4gb), 12700t i7, 512gb NVMe, 2.5 Gb Ethernet flexio card. You need to add ram. Has one additional empty NVMe 2280 slot.
I bought it recently from [H], here is the description,
[from the thread I bought it from]
Full disclosure: I paid less than 700 for it, but I bought it without ram and I added the 2.5 GBE Flexio card. It came with a 1gb Ethernet Flexio card. So I’m selling it for basically exactly what I paid, with the add in 2.5 gb Ethernet Flexio card added. I can include the 1gb card also in the sale.
I have all the dongles for the 3050ti. It has an insane amount of video outputs for this form factor.
This has the dedicated 3050ti with 4 GB of video memory. Does support DLSS for anyone wondering.
Note:
Front bezel has a very small crack on the bottom left. It’s pictured but barely visible.
Reason for selling: I decided to go back to just using my MacBook in the office now, I couldn’t get used to the windows work flow in the office setting. I tried replacing the MacBook with this windows pc. Anyways it’s a fantastic little machine I just no longer have a use for it.
Price: $550 obo shipped usps priority f&f includes insurance. No trades.
