HP Mini Elite 800 G9 w/ 3050ti (4gb), 12700t i7, 512gb NVMe, 2.5 Gb Ethernet flexio card. You need to add ram. Has one additional empty NVMe 2280 slot.

I bought it recently from [H], here is the description,

[from the thread I bought it from]


Full disclosure: I paid less than 700 for it, but I bought it without ram and I added the 2.5 GBE Flexio card. It came with a 1gb Ethernet Flexio card. So I’m selling it for basically exactly what I paid, with the add in 2.5 gb Ethernet Flexio card added. I can include the 1gb card also in the sale.


I have all the dongles for the 3050ti. It has an insane amount of video outputs for this form factor.

This has the dedicated 3050ti with 4 GB of video memory. Does support DLSS for anyone wondering.

Note:
Front bezel has a very small crack on the bottom left. It’s pictured but barely visible.

Reason for selling: I decided to go back to just using my MacBook in the office now, I couldn’t get used to the windows work flow in the office setting. I tried replacing the MacBook with this windows pc. Anyways it’s a fantastic little machine I just no longer have a use for it.

Price: $550 obo shipped usps priority f&f includes insurance. No trades.

