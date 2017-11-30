Nitro Concepts S300 Gaming Chair Review @ [H]

Nitro Concepts S300 Gaming Chair Review

Nitro Concepts is a new name in gaming chairs here in North America, but the company does have a somewhat of a good pedigree. Today we are reviewing the first Nitro Concepts chair available in USA, the S300. The S300 is a more cost conscious chair, but still carries with it a German engineered design.
 
Edit: Fair deal, statement removed.
 
Not sure what indication there is that no one cares, sorry to hear you feel like it's time wasted. Personally, they have always looked the same to me, so it is interesting to read the write-ups. I've had a dx-racer for a few years now, it has served me well, but it's interesting to see what's on the horizon for when this thing gives up the goat (or my pets complete its destruction :\).
 
Chair arrived today, will put together next week sometime.
 
Chair arrived. Green. Went together well. Pretty comfortable, very solid, wide enough for when I was 250 lb. but nice now that I'm 195. I'm almost 6' tall BTW.

I like the chair, it was easily worth the $200 it cost me, and arrived fast.

I really appreciate HardOCP doing the review. I've never been disappointed by a product that got a good review here, and it's nearly impossible to tell a good chair even when you can sit on it in the store.

I don't trust other site's chair reviews, it always seems like they're pandering for free chairs, and too many of their reviewers are, well, not very large.
 
Last edited:
Six days of heavy use (10+ hrs a day) and I am still liking the chair.
After going back and forth on the lumbar pillow, decided I liked it better on.
Definitely getting less backaches.

BTW I'm using this for work at my home office -- there's not any games out at the moment that are worth my time. It's all BTDT.
 
Update: I tuned the lumbar pillow by cutting some of the foam out of the back-center of the foam inside. Basically, I cut two troughs out of the back of the foam, one vertically centered and the other horizontally centered. Then I put it back in the pillow case, and it is much more comfortable.
 
Still liking it. The lumbar pillow needs to be slid up into posiition each time I sit down, it won't stay in place after I get up, but that's a minor problem.

In 40 years of sitting at a computer in an office chair, this is my favorite so far.
 
Hi there.How is the chair after 1 or 2 years of use?I want to buy one too.
 
