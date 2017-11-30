Nitro Concepts S300 Gaming Chair Review @ [H]

Chair arrived. Green. Went together well. Pretty comfortable, very solid, wide enough for when I was 250 lb. but nice now that I'm 195. I'm almost 6' tall BTW.



I like the chair, it was easily worth the $200 it cost me, and arrived fast.



I really appreciate HardOCP doing the review. I've never been disappointed by a product that got a good review here, and it's nearly impossible to tell a good chair even when you can sit on it in the store.



I don't trust other site's chair reviews, it always seems like they're pandering for free chairs, and too many of their reviewers are, well, not very large.