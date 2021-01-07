Nissan source code leaked online after Git repo misconfiguration

Nissan NA Mobile apps

some parts of the Nissan ASIST diagnostics tool

the Dealer Business Systems / Dealer Portal

Nissan internal core mobile library

Nissan/Infiniti NCAR/ICAR services

client acquisition and retention tools

sale / market research tools + data

various marketing tools

the vehicle logistics portal

vehicle connected services / Nissan connect things

and various other backends and internal tools Click to expand...

Source code eh... of what? oh you're going to make me click on the link you dirty bastage!So nothing of critical importance? Like how to take remote control of a car and crash it into traffic. I mean I guess that's good, but yeah maybe one of those things could be used.