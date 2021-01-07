Nissan source code leaked online after Git repo misconfiguration

"The Git server, a Bitbucket instance, was taken offline yesterday after the data started circulating on Monday in the form of torrent links shared on Telegram channels and hacking forums.

Reached out for comment, a Nissan spokesperson confirmed the incident.

"We are aware of a claim regarding a reported improper disclosure of Nissan's confidential information and source code. We take this type of matter seriously and are conducting an investigation," the Nissan rep told ZDNet in an email.

The Swiss researchers received a tip about Nissan's Git server after they found a similarly misconfigured GitLab server in May 2020 that leaked the source code of various Mercedes Benz apps and tools.


Mercedes eventually admitted to the leak, and Kottmann, who was hosting the leaked data, also removed it from their server at the company's request."

https://www.zdnet.com/article/nissan-source-code-leaked-online-after-git-repo-misconfiguration/
 
Source code eh... of what? oh you're going to make me click on the link you dirty bastage!

  • Nissan NA Mobile apps
  • some parts of the Nissan ASIST diagnostics tool
  • the Dealer Business Systems / Dealer Portal
  • Nissan internal core mobile library
  • Nissan/Infiniti NCAR/ICAR services
  • client acquisition and retention tools
  • sale / market research tools + data
  • various marketing tools
  • the vehicle logistics portal
  • vehicle connected services / Nissan connect things
  • and various other backends and internal tools
So nothing of critical importance? Like how to take remote control of a car and crash it into traffic. I mean I guess that's good, but yeah maybe one of those things could be used.
 
