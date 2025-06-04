Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
So this is a PS5 exclusive or simultaneous launch with PC as well? It's not listed on steam as of yet and can't seem to find any definite answer. Apparently it will use UE5 though so it'll probably look on par with the new NG:B remake.
cool! So Nioh 3 and the Onimusha reboot to look forward to next year, sounds good.in a nice surprise Koei Tecmo has announced that the PC version will come out alongside the PS5 version...in other words, we’ll get Nioh 3 on PC in early 2026
The Steam logo is shown at the end of the trailer.So this is a PS5 exclusive or simultaneous launch with PC as well? It's not listed on steam as of yet and can't seem to find any definite answer. Apparently it will use UE5 though so it'll probably look on par with the new NG:B remake.
holy crap, I totally missed that. Just went back and rewatched and yeah there it is lolThe Steam logo is shown at the end of the trailer.
Pretty exciting to see it using a modern engine
Supposedly they're using UE5, but trailers for games using UE usually show the logo for it, and the announcement trailer didn't have it. Their Katana engine was still used in their last game, Rise of Ronin, so they could be using an updated version of that.is it confirmed to be using a new engine?...the visuals in the trailer didn't look all that different from Nioh 2