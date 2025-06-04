  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Nioh 3

So this is a PS5 exclusive or simultaneous launch with PC as well? It's not listed on steam as of yet and can't seem to find any definite answer. Apparently it will use UE5 though so it'll probably look on par with the new NG:B remake.
 
my guess is it'll be the same release schedule as the previous Nioh games...PlayStation exclusivity for a few months followed by a PC release...no way will it be a Day 1 release on all platforms
 
in a nice surprise Koei Tecmo has announced that the PC version will come out alongside the PS5 version...in other words, we’ll get Nioh 3 on PC in early 2026
 
in a nice surprise Koei Tecmo has announced that the PC version will come out alongside the PS5 version...in other words, we’ll get Nioh 3 on PC in early 2026
cool! So Nioh 3 and the Onimusha reboot to look forward to next year, sounds good.
 
The Steam logo is shown at the end of the trailer.
 
It appears to be listed on Steam as of now also. Wishlisted and Followed. Pretty exciting to see it using a modern engine
 
one of the biggest improvements I'm seeing in Nioh 3 is the open world design...with the earlier Nioh games I wasn't a fan of the mission structure where it was a series of maps you click on which made it feel disconnected to modern Souls type games
 
Damn didn't know about the Demo dusts off PS5 update watched Fighting Cowboy game looks grey and brown boring same as the previous.
 
is it confirmed to be using a new engine?...the visuals in the trailer didn't look all that different from Nioh 2
Supposedly they're using UE5, but trailers for games using UE usually show the logo for it, and the announcement trailer didn't have it. Their Katana engine was still used in their last game, Rise of Ronin, so they could be using an updated version of that.
 
Nioh 3 Alpha Demo Feedback Report

Team NINJA and Koei Tecmo have published an Alpha Demo Feedback Report on the game's official website, showing the results of the survey players were asked to complete after playing the PS5 exclusive demo this past June, and confirming some of the improvements coming to the final game based on feedback...

https://teamninja-studio.com/nioh3/uk/feedback.html
 
