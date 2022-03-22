Nintendo's worst mistakes.

I think that the N64 was one of the best consoles of all time. It's odd to me that there are those on this forum consider it to be a failure or giant mistake. I consider the N64's biggest issue to be the lack of texture memory - leading to most games having very poor textures or none at all. That one change likely would've made the system look much more modern even compared to current consoles. However it was in the early 90's when that console was developed (being released in 1996) and at that time the idea of what was the best way to make a 3D graphics pipeline wasn't "obvious". There weren't API's to build around and it was very much the wild west. In other words, they built the N64 the best they could with the understanding they had. Considering that was its biggest graphical flaw, it still honestly holds up today.

Cartridges also allowed them to make games that no other console could make. And they rightfully assessed that CD's would never give them the load times they wanted (at least for that gen). IMHO, the N64 is the greatest platform (the genre) console of all time. Starting with Mario 64 and ending with Conquers Bad Fur Day, it excelled at platformers.



I think the major Nintendo missteps are more obvious and glaring. The Wii U was likely Nintendo's biggest mistake. It really was just an iteration rather than the big revolution they wanted it to be. And as we now know, the Switch was likely the console they really wanted to make but couldn't from a technology perspective at that time. The idea of having dual screens didn't really work. And the games that utilized the idea of one player having a screen and the others not was highly under-utilized.



By contrast, the Virtua Boy, although it didn't sell well at all and had only marginal "3D Effect" (that was also known to cause headaches) at least was an attempt by Nintendo to create a truly novel experience. And while it was a failure in terms of sales, and perhaps even in technology, I think it's worth applauding them for taking a big chance when certainly no one else would.