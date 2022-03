Nintendo's worst mistakes.

Flogger23m said: I generally agree with this. The load time advantage was certainly helpful, but it did have downsides. The controller was an awkward design though and as mentioned the joystick would easy wear down. So it clearly wasn't the greatest design. That being said a lot of the games on it were iconic for the time. From a commercial standpoint it didn't do that well although I think a lot of people have lots of nostalgia for it and do note some of the advantages the cartridges did have. Click to expand...

Armenius said:



https://www.statista.com/statistics...game-consoles-sold-worldwide-by-console-type/

View attachment 456553



Like all of Nintendo's consoles, it's their IP that pushes hardware sales. And the N64 arguably had some of Nintendo's best and most iconic games. Third-party was most definitely lacking, though, and although there was a diversity of titles released for the system most of them suffered from one kind of issue or another. It's #17 in the list of best selling consoles. The N64 only sold 33 million units globally.Like all of Nintendo's consoles, it's their IP that pushes hardware sales. And the N64 arguably had some of Nintendo's best and most iconic games. Third-party was most definitely lacking, though, and although there was a diversity of titles released for the system most of them suffered from one kind of issue or another. Click to expand...

Armenius said: I don't think the Gamecube was underwhelming, at all. It had one of the most quality library of games ever released for a console, in my opinion, despite not being as voluminous as the PlayStation 2's. When thinking back on both consoles I recall far more poor or outright bad titles on the PS2 than the Gamecube. I honestly can't remember any bad games on the Gamecube. At the point the console came out I don't think it needed a DVD player, though it certainly might have affected sales. The PS2 also didn't have the online capability of Xbox, but it still ended up to be the best selling console of all time. Both the PS2 and Gamecube only had a handful of games with online capability. Click to expand...

Armenius said: Ultimately, I think what led to the Gamecube's financial failure was the now memed "gamer bro" culture of the generation it released in. The gaming demographic has continued to shift older and older since that time, though, and the family-friendly image of the console is now preferred by the larger gaming audience. I'm sure the storied success of Nintendo's handheld consoles led to the Switch's design, and is a big contributor to its strong sales. Click to expand...

Armenius said: In my own opinion, the Gamecube is the greatest video game console of all time. Click to expand...

I never quite understood the feelings about the controller. It's 'different' certainly. But I never found it uncomfortable or difficult to use. Even today. I still have an N64 and there haven't been any hardware failures on it (joysticks or otherwise). Every stick will drift eventually though. I don't think that's an N64 problem as much as an analog stick problem.Right, but between this chart and what you say below about the Gamecube, it doesn't really line up. As the N64 outsold both the Gamecube and Wii U (let alone absolute flops like the Virtua Boy). If you're using 'money made' or 'units sold' as an indicator of 'success' or 'failure', then the N64 can't be the worst under those parameters. If you're pointing this out to me because you think I made my statement about the N64 being one of the best consoles of all time was based around either sales or profit, it wasn't. It's mostly centered around how the N64 changed gaming (no console of its generation did 3d like the N64 and the N64 made 3d accessible to the masses in a way that no console before had done), big advancement with analog sticks, and the platformer titles that were made for it (let alone things like Starfox or Goldeneye/Perfect Dark). In that sense, I think it's a console that a lot of people missed out on, due to its cost. It offered a substantially different experience from the PS1 or Saturn (most notably true 3d with polygons and being able to move freely in 3d space).I think the library on GC is solid. But the best? Ehhh. I think it's mostly dependent on what types of games you prefer. I think one of the biggest reasons why the PS2 "won" was because it was the console that got all of the jRPGs.As another example, here is IGN's top 25 GC games of all time: https://www.ign.com/articles/the-best-gamecube-games-of-all-time And even in that list, they're forced to have sequels (Metroid Prime 2 and Pikmen 2), a remake (MGS: Twin Snakes and Ikaruga), and a multi-platform game (Killer 7). And it's also pretty unlikely that all of those 25 games are "for everyone". Certainly Nintendo first party titles have been well known to get universal acclaim, but a lot of those titles are not going to be everyone's jam.An interesting conjecture.Ehh, I think saying the Gamecube is the greatest of all time (it's your opinion I know) is a pretty tough sell. I do think (despite what others would say) that it was the best of the generation. Above the Xbox 360 and PS2 - despite it being clearly #3 in terms of sales. It had the best hardware, (RE4 as an example really showed the difference between the Gamecube hardware and the PS2. Even as it came to PS2 years after Gamecube, the Gamecube version still looked and performed better with better loading times) and I think it also was the most focused. The GC didn't bother attempting to be the "center" of entertainment like the 360 or PS2 tried to be, the GC was designed to be a pure game console. The merits of either could be argued. But the GC clearly didn't "want to be" a DVD player (and take the costs associated with doing so) or a net browser. The focus of the GC is what made it great. It was also the most or perhaps last traditional console that Nintendo made. With every console they've made after it having massive changes to the controllers (although at the time the N64 controller was revolutionary even if 'apparently' many people didn't like it).