Nintendo's worst mistakes.

CastletonSnob

Nintendo is a very successful business, and gaming wouldn't be the same without them. Unfortunately, they've had their share of missteps.

What do you consider the worst decisions Nintendo have ever made? My pick would be sticking with cartridges for the N64, causing them to lose third party support.

The reason I say sticking with cartridges is the worst mistake Nintendo made and not breaking the SNES CD add-on deal with Sony is because if Nintendo had chosen to use CDs for the N64, they likely would have kept more third parties and beaten the Playstation, or at least not have lost as badly.
 
SeymourGore

SeymourGore

Wii U was a misstep for them (they should've better marketed it as a new console), but their biggest was probably the unwillingness to go cd-rom.

Imagine how different the n64/psx/Saturn battle would've been had FF VII released on n64 as originally intended.
 
CastletonSnob

The second reason I say that sticking with cartridges was Nintendo’s worst mistake is because Final Fantasy VII was originally going to be on the N64, but because of Nintendo’s decision to stick with cartridges, Square jumped ship to Sony, where FFVII became a killer app for the PS1.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

we know, hence "the playstation fuckup", royally...
was good for sony though.
 
UnknownSouljer

I think that the N64 was one of the best consoles of all time. It's odd to me that there are those on this forum consider it to be a failure or giant mistake. I consider the N64's biggest issue to be the lack of texture memory - leading to most games having very poor textures or none at all. That one change likely would've made the system look much more modern even compared to current consoles. However it was in the early 90's when that console was developed (being released in 1996) and at that time the idea of what was the best way to make a 3D graphics pipeline wasn't "obvious". There weren't API's to build around and it was very much the wild west. In other words, they built the N64 the best they could with the understanding they had. Considering that was its biggest graphical flaw, it still honestly holds up today.
Cartridges also allowed them to make games that no other console could make. And they rightfully assessed that CD's would never give them the load times they wanted (at least for that gen). IMHO, the N64 is the greatest platform (the genre) console of all time. Starting with Mario 64 and ending with Conquers Bad Fur Day, it excelled at platformers.

I think the major Nintendo missteps are more obvious and glaring. The Wii U was likely Nintendo's biggest mistake. It really was just an iteration rather than the big revolution they wanted it to be. And as we now know, the Switch was likely the console they really wanted to make but couldn't from a technology perspective at that time. The idea of having dual screens didn't really work. And the games that utilized the idea of one player having a screen and the others not was highly under-utilized.

By contrast, the Virtua Boy, although it didn't sell well at all and had only marginal "3D Effect" (that was also known to cause headaches) at least was an attempt by Nintendo to create a truly novel experience. And while it was a failure in terms of sales, and perhaps even in technology, I think it's worth applauding them for taking a big chance when certainly no one else would.
 
LukeTbk

The PS mistake is a bit of a going both ways, the having to concentrate on original and become unique that it create to be really different from PS-PC, create an astheatic/style that continued well. Could be a north america bias here, has it was quite popular here even if in the rest of the world it got clubed by the Playstation. It also created the extra high price for Nintendo games/fee title is OK in a way.

Wii U
 
TheGardenTool

While the N64 may be my least favorite Nintendo home console, I wouldn’t say cartridges was the biggest mistake. It would actually probably be an awful system if it had been stuck with a 1x cd-rom. Imagine the loading with OoT, MM, or even Goldeneye. The controller was absolutely terrible design and probably why I just got rid of mine a couple weeks ago. Not only is it incredibly awkward to use, the analog stick wears thus making some games awful to play.

The Nintendo DD was an absolute mistake though. So much time and resources for them to churn out like 10,000 units and nothing notable on it. So many canceled games that had been touted as coming out with it that were either delayed, scaled back, or cancelled.

Virtual boy was just about 20 years ahead of its time. Would have been a lightning in the jar to have released one (well not it exactly but a VR focused product competing against Rift, Occulus, etc) between the aging 3ds and switch.

Wii U marketing to differentiate itself with the Wii was a failure. Was talking with a friend a few weeks ago as I was jailbreaking mine and he still thought the Gamepad was just an add-on accessory to the Wii. But the system itself is fairly solid. And that should be evident by the amount of games they ported to the Switch from it.

This had always been a case with cartridge based games. I remember Chrono Trigger being $80 new. And I’ll say it was absolutely worth the higher cost not dealing with PlayStation’s awful loading times on it and the Final Fantasy rereleases.
 
Flogger23m

I generally agree with this. The load time advantage was certainly helpful, but it did have downsides. The controller was an awkward design though and as mentioned the joystick would easy wear down. So it clearly wasn't the greatest design. That being said a lot of the games on it were iconic for the time. From a commercial standpoint it didn't do that well although I think a lot of people have lots of nostalgia for it and do note some of the advantages the cartridges did have.

I think the Gamecube was underwhelming. Yes it may have been similar to the PS2/Xbox, but it couldn't play DVDs, didn't have the online of the Xbox and the overall library wasn't as good as the PS2 and it didn't have backwards compatibility. But the Wii U was certainly the worst. It was a late "me too" product that couldn't compete with the entreched PS/Xbox of the time, and came out right before the next generation PS/Xbox released. It was a hard sell and aside from a minor handful of Nintendo games, was pointless. Switch was a success because they found their niche.
 
toast0

I never liked that controller. So weird. The ps1 had a 2x cd-rom, and so did the Saturn and the JagCD; sega cd, turbografx-16 cd, and was 1x though. N64 probably would have been at least 2x, although 4x would have been doable in the n64 time frame, especially if Nintendo was committed to reducing load times. Still would have been a lot more loading though.

Anyway, the biggest Nintendo mistake was dropping the 3.5mm headphone jack on the Gameboy Advance SP; thankfully they figured that one out.
 
rhkcommander959

Treating Emulators poorly? I'd have happily hopped in on a legit port over of the gb, snes, etc to the ds xl and what not.

oh but then they use them on the nes/snes minis.
 
CastletonSnob

I see no reason to believe the SNES CD add-on would have succeeded, given how badly the Sega CD flopped. Even if the partnership didn't fall apart, there's still a chance that the SNES CD add-on fails and Nintendo sees its failure as proof that CDs aren't the future and still sticks to cartridges for the N64. Nintendo was already uneasy toward CDs during the deal with Sony.
 
TheGardenTool

It would have been a failure just like every console add-on has been. But it would have denied or delayed Sony’s entry as a manufacturer. That was the mistake.
 
Armenius

Armenius

I can't really hate the VB considering it was Gunpei Yokoi's last contribution to Nintendo before his death. It was innovative for the time, but the desire to keep cost down ultimately contributed to the worst aspects of the ill-fated system. From the cheap stand to the red displays and not being able to play for an appreciable amount of time without inducing headaches.
It's #17 in the list of best selling consoles. The N64 only sold 33 million units globally.

https://www.statista.com/statistics...game-consoles-sold-worldwide-by-console-type/
1648044033073.png

Like all of Nintendo's consoles, it's their IP that pushes hardware sales. And the N64 arguably had some of Nintendo's best and most iconic games. Third-party was most definitely lacking, though, and although there was a diversity of titles released for the system most of them suffered from one kind of issue or another.

I don't think the Gamecube was underwhelming, at all. It had one of the most quality library of games ever released for a console, in my opinion, despite not being as voluminous as the PlayStation 2's. When thinking back on both consoles I recall far more poor or outright bad titles on the PS2 than the Gamecube. I honestly can't remember any bad games on the Gamecube. At the point the console came out I don't think it needed a DVD player, though it certainly might have affected sales. The PS2 also didn't have the online capability of Xbox, but it still ended up to be the best selling console of all time. Both the PS2 and Gamecube only had a handful of games with online capability.

Ultimately, I think what led to the Gamecube's financial failure was the now memed "gamer bro" culture of the generation it released in. The gaming demographic has continued to shift older and older since that time, though, and the family-friendly image of the console is now preferred by the larger gaming audience. I'm sure the storied success of Nintendo's handheld consoles led to the Switch's design, and is a big contributor to its strong sales.

In my own opinion, the Gamecube is the greatest video game console of all time.
 
CastletonSnob

I think Sony would have entered the home console market with or without Nintendo. The SNES CD add-on was just their way of getting their foot in the door.
 
whateverer

Th PlayStation used a 2x CDROM drive, and given the TWO YEARS later launch, they could have bumped it up to 4-6x easily!
 
Armenius

Aside from the fact the N64 launched just a little over a year after the PlayStation (September 1996), it would have been in development long before that. Being fair, looking back at 1995 the retail price of a 4x CD-ROM drive was $200. When the N64 started development in 1993 a 2x CD-ROM drive was the same price. 6x speed didn't come out until 1995 and the domain of SCSI at the time, which would have doubled or tripled the price. If the N64 had a CD-ROM drive it would have increased its price by a good amount. The N64 was released at $200, while the PlayStation was sold at $300 with its 2x CD-ROM drive.
 
vegeta535

Yea and games cost between $60-80. Playstation games were $40-50.
 
Armenius

Production cost of the cartridges was definitely a negative of the format. It cost up to $30 to produce a cartridge versus around $1 a CD. Prices of N64 games came down over time. I recall Perfect Dark launched at $50. I bought it from Best Buy the night it came out. I definitely had more PlayStation games than I did N64 due to the price difference, though.
 
CastletonSnob

Third parties would have had no reason to take a chance with a newcomer in Sony if the N64 used CDs, because Nintendo was still the market leader at the time.

If the N64 used CDs and Nintendo kept all the third parties, the Playstation might very well have just been another also-ran in the console market.
 
UnknownSouljer

I never quite understood the feelings about the controller. It's 'different' certainly. But I never found it uncomfortable or difficult to use. Even today. I still have an N64 and there haven't been any hardware failures on it (joysticks or otherwise). Every stick will drift eventually though. I don't think that's an N64 problem as much as an analog stick problem.
Right, but between this chart and what you say below about the Gamecube, it doesn't really line up. As the N64 outsold both the Gamecube and Wii U (let alone absolute flops like the Virtua Boy). If you're using 'money made' or 'units sold' as an indicator of 'success' or 'failure', then the N64 can't be the worst under those parameters. If you're pointing this out to me because you think I made my statement about the N64 being one of the best consoles of all time was based around either sales or profit, it wasn't. It's mostly centered around how the N64 changed gaming (no console of its generation did 3d like the N64 and the N64 made 3d accessible to the masses in a way that no console before had done), big advancement with analog sticks, and the platformer titles that were made for it (let alone things like Starfox or Goldeneye/Perfect Dark). In that sense, I think it's a console that a lot of people missed out on, due to its cost. It offered a substantially different experience from the PS1 or Saturn (most notably true 3d with polygons and being able to move freely in 3d space).
I think the library on GC is solid. But the best? Ehhh. I think it's mostly dependent on what types of games you prefer. I think one of the biggest reasons why the PS2 "won" was because it was the console that got all of the jRPGs.
As another example, here is IGN's top 25 GC games of all time: https://www.ign.com/articles/the-best-gamecube-games-of-all-time
And even in that list, they're forced to have sequels (Metroid Prime 2 and Pikmen 2), a remake (MGS: Twin Snakes and Ikaruga), and a multi-platform game (Killer 7). And it's also pretty unlikely that all of those 25 games are "for everyone". Certainly Nintendo first party titles have been well known to get universal acclaim, but a lot of those titles are not going to be everyone's jam.
An interesting conjecture.
Ehh, I think saying the Gamecube is the greatest of all time (it's your opinion I know) is a pretty tough sell. I do think (despite what others would say) that it was the best of the generation. Above the Xbox 360 and PS2 - despite it being clearly #3 in terms of sales. It had the best hardware, (RE4 as an example really showed the difference between the Gamecube hardware and the PS2. Even as it came to PS2 years after Gamecube, the Gamecube version still looked and performed better with better loading times) and I think it also was the most focused. The GC didn't bother attempting to be the "center" of entertainment like the 360 or PS2 tried to be, the GC was designed to be a pure game console. The merits of either could be argued. But the GC clearly didn't "want to be" a DVD player (and take the costs associated with doing so) or a net browser. The focus of the GC is what made it great. It was also the most or perhaps last traditional console that Nintendo made. With every console they've made after it having massive changes to the controllers (although at the time the N64 controller was revolutionary even if 'apparently' many people didn't like it).
 
LukeTbk

it was ultra common for people playing a lot and rough for the joystick to lose issue and people with multiple controller having a favorite one, that issue aside it was not necessarily a bad one.
 
CastletonSnob

Let's not forget that after the failed deal with Nintendo, Sony approached Sega for a console partnership.

Sony and Sega joining forces to make a console to fight a common enemy. Wouldn't that have been interesting?
 
Armenius

The joystick was terrible, and the close position of the middle and right handles were too close for adult hands. On the design I think it would have been better laid out similarly to the Interact Superpad (The Z button is on the back of the left side).

1648068584446.png
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Getting rid of Nintendo Power Magazine but the mail system thanks you.
 
