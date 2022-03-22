Nintendo's worst mistakes.

CastletonSnob
Nintendo is a very successful business, and gaming wouldn't be the same without them. Unfortunately, they've had their share of missteps.
What do you consider the worst decisions Nintendo have ever made? My pick would be sticking with cartridges for the N64, causing them to lose third party support.
The reason I say sticking with cartridges is the worst mistake Nintendo made and not breaking the SNES CD add-on deal with Sony is because if Nintendo had chosen to use CDs for the N64, they likely would have kept more third parties and beaten the Playstation, or at least not have lost as badly.
