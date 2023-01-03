Nintendo OLED Switch package

I would like to sell it as a package, but if I had to break it up I’d sell all the games as a single package and the Switch as a package.$500 to me. I prefer Zelle, but I think I can take Venmo (wife’s account). I’ve been burned by PP, so I only use that for merchants (I pay using it).What you see is what I got. Switch has a screen protector on it and the game wallet.