NiceHash suspends Bitcoin withdrawals to Coinbase

https://www.nicehash.com/blog/post/suspending-withdrawals-to-coinbase
That sucks. This was simply the easiest way to extract BTC from NiceHash and exchange to some other currency.
Not sure who to blame though. NH hasn't always been a great industry member, and they are laying ALL the blame on CB.
Recommendations for alternatives, since NH doesn't offer their exchange in the US?
