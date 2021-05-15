NiceHash suspends Bitcoin withdrawals to Coinbase

they are blaming coinbase entirely. NH hates being accountable, yet this decision happening overnight without notice is unforgiveable. NH *COULD* control this by simply limiting instant coinbase cashouts to 1x per week per account. People are probably cashing out daily or multiple times per day because it's free and are too ignorant to know the stress that puts on the infrastructure.
 
they are blaming coinbase entirely. NH hates being accountable, yet this decision happening overnight without notice is unforgiveable. NH *COULD* control this by simply limiting instant coinbase cashouts to 1x per week per account. People are probably cashing out daily or multiple times per day because it's free and are too ignorant to know the stress that puts on the infrastructure.
Agreed. There are avenues they could have taken, but NH is never the bad guy.
 
Well, I will no longer use NiceHash after this. I just reached the threshold to withdraw and now the coin that I mined is being held hostage.

Time to go spam Linus to do something? After all, he made an entire sponsored video just for them.
 
Well, I will no longer use NiceHash after this. I just reached the threshold to withdraw and now the coin that I mined is being held hostage.

Not going to lie, that's what got me in. I'd been thinking about mining for a while, but didn't want the hassel. NH made it real easy.
But just overnight bouncing the easiest way to move my BTC around? Dick move.
 
