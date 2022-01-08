Nicehash quicker miner optimization translation into overclocks?

Bigbacon

Joined
Joined
Jul 12, 2007
Messages
19,508
I have cards I've been running on nicehash quick miner. they use the QM optimization thing to get more out of them. I want to move away from QM and use the normal miner to get NBMiner running on different coins so I can maximize my BTC profits based on which coin can yield the best results and let nicehash swap between then.

Problem is I don't know how to translate the OC and changes from the QM into overclocking using the NB miner's command line OCs.

Anyone ever done this or maybe can help me out?
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

Joined
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
8,820
I find it is all trial and error. Some coins work better with core overclock, others memory. I have presets on afterburner set for each coin. There are only a few different overall choices you have to make.
 
