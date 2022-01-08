Nicehash quicker miner optimization translation into overclocks?

I have cards I've been running on nicehash quick miner. they use the QM optimization thing to get more out of them. I want to move away from QM and use the normal miner to get NBMiner running on different coins so I can maximize my BTC profits based on which coin can yield the best results and let nicehash swap between then.



Problem is I don't know how to translate the OC and changes from the QM into overclocking using the NB miner's command line OCs.



Anyone ever done this or maybe can help me out?