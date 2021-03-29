Nicehash inconsistency

So with my 1080ti ive been using the quick miner which got me 37 whatevers on dahgerhashimoto. Profitibility was very consistant.



I switxhed to the normal miner today and with the pill thing active it was producing way better but then it became very inconsistant. I have a laptop with a 1060 going and its solid on its performance.



The 1080 seems to skip around to other algorithms where the 1060 stays on dagger.



My 1080 can go from 7 dollars per 24 hours to 2 dollars. Its all over the place.



Is that normal? The quick miner didnt produce nearly as well but the profits were consistent.