Nicehash inconsistency

Bigbacon

So with my 1080ti ive been using the quick miner which got me 37 whatevers on dahgerhashimoto. Profitibility was very consistant.

I switxhed to the normal miner today and with the pill thing active it was producing way better but then it became very inconsistant. I have a laptop with a 1060 going and its solid on its performance.

The 1080 seems to skip around to other algorithms where the 1060 stays on dagger.

My 1080 can go from 7 dollars per 24 hours to 2 dollars. Its all over the place.

Is that normal? The quick miner didnt produce nearly as well but the profits were consistent.
 
Archaea

Turn off the algorithms you don’t want to allow.
My experience is that overall - if it’s stable the average will be fine or even a bit more profitable overall by leaving them enabled because you can take advantage of temporary high value contracts for alt coins, but you can turn off everything except daggerhashimoto excavator if you want consistency or the most stability.
 
Bigbacon

Turn off the algorithms you don’t want to allow.
Ok, i just let it bench mark and do its thing.

Might as well go back to quick miner

My 1080ti doesnt seems to perform as well as it should and ive done what most things say. Shoukd be in the 45ish rangr but it maxes at 37
 
Archaea

Ok, i just let it bench mark and do its thing.

Might as well go back to quick miner

With the full client 48MHs is easy on a 1080Ti


Try these settings with MSI afterburner:
+ 585Mhz memory
+ 125 core
75% power target

enable ETH enlargement pill in the settings menu, and run the Nicehash client as admin (right click run as admin)
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

Ok, i just let it bench mark and do its thing.

Might as well go back to quick miner

I have all algos disabled besides Pheonix and NBminer for dagger. Consistent on my 1080.
 
