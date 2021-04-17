NIC died on DS214+

Anyone replace their NIC on a DS214+ device? My NIC died last night and I need to replace it but I dont know what part to buy.
I looked up compatibility parts on Synology's website but there wasn't any NICs listed for the DS214+.
I bought this NAS about 8-9 years ago and it has been running rock solid up until today.
