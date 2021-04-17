NIC died on DS214+

A

amrogers3

Gawd
Joined
Nov 7, 2010
Messages
579
Anyone replace their NIC on a DS214+ device? My NIC died last night and I need to replace it but I dont know what part to buy.

I looked up compatibility parts on Synology's website but there wasn't any NICs listed for the DS214+.

I bought this NAS about 8-9 years ago and it has been running rock solid up until today.
 
G

GiGaBiTe

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 26, 2013
Messages
1,563
According to all info I can find, the NIC is on the main logic board and is not replaceable like a slotted network card would be.

Assuming the network chip blew up, it could be replaced if a suitable chip were found. It'd require some surface mount reworking obviously though. I can't find any clear pictures of the logic board, so it's hard to know what network chip was used.
 
A

amrogers3

Gawd
Joined
Nov 7, 2010
Messages
579
I tried but couldn't find any info on the NIC and how it was connected on the device. Guess that is why I didn't see any videos on people replacing their NIC.

Thanks for the info. Sounds like this is going to be a send back to dealer for repair type of situation.

Thanks again for the info Gig 👍
 
G

GiGaBiTe

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 26, 2013
Messages
1,563
If you can take a high resolution shot of the logic board, I can see if I can find the chip. Might be repairable.

I don't think it'd still have a warranty after 8 or 9 years? That'd be some amazing warranty service if you have it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top