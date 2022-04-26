NIB IBM ThinkVision C170 17" Color CRT

17" crt monitors usually don't get me excited but I have always wanted to pick up a black Trinitron with zero hours. I love the sleek look and just the overall aesthetics of this model. Back in 2007 I played Call of Duty 4 for the first time on the 21" inch version of the monitor and I loved the hell out of that thing. Sadly, I sold it two years later when I made the jump to a new LCDI am just a sucker for these Trinitrons! I love the look of the new QD-OLED's but I just prefer the mighty Trinitron!