NIB IBM ThinkVision C170 17" Color CRT

carce2428

n00b
Joined
Nov 26, 2021
Messages
33
17" crt monitors usually don't get me excited but I have always wanted to pick up a black Trinitron with zero hours. I love the sleek look and just the overall aesthetics of this model. Back in 2007 I played Call of Duty 4 for the first time on the 21" inch version of the monitor and I loved the hell out of that thing. Sadly, I sold it two years later when I made the jump to a new LCD :( I am just a sucker for these Trinitrons! I love the look of the new QD-OLED's but I just prefer the mighty Trinitron!
 

