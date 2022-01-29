NFT advise

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
7,848
what makes a good NFT collection? is there a definitive science or code that has been cracked?

Just minted my first two NFTs today, one being the only viral video I have on YouTube (500K views), and then a Cartoonerization of the Sonic Garfield Meme. None listed for sale yet. Gas prices on Ethereum are too high, and i'm getting an error with Polygon initial transaction.

https://opensea.io/collection/metaerek-collection



1643437281365.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top