NFS share - Invalid protocol ? (Garuda / arc linux)

Hello everyone,



Finally ditched windows and have Garuda linux (arc based) as my main rig OS.



I am working to get my mapped drives set up hosted from my QNAP NAS



Attempting to connect to a share via the GUI (not terminal / console)



nfs://myQNAPIP



It lists my main share folder (Content), but once i try to enter the folder i get an error



Invalid protocol



I am using NFSv4 on the QNAP, and I have also tested it with only NFS v2/3 enabled and all 3 versions enabled, but the same result.?



My Nvidia Shields can all connect fine to the NFS share and list all the contents with in the Content and play what I want, no errors, so this tells me it is the Garuda OS that is having the issue...



All the NFS packages are installed so not sure how I can dig deeper into this and see why it is not working?