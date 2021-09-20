NFS share - Invalid protocol ? (Garuda / arc linux)

MrGuvernment

MrGuvernment

Hello everyone,

Finally ditched windows and have Garuda linux (arc based) as my main rig OS.

I am working to get my mapped drives set up hosted from my QNAP NAS

Attempting to connect to a share via the GUI (not terminal / console)

nfs://myQNAPIP

It lists my main share folder (Content), but once i try to enter the folder i get an error

Invalid protocol

I am using NFSv4 on the QNAP, and I have also tested it with only NFS v2/3 enabled and all 3 versions enabled, but the same result.?

My Nvidia Shields can all connect fine to the NFS share and list all the contents with in the Content and play what I want, no errors, so this tells me it is the Garuda OS that is having the issue...

All the NFS packages are installed so not sure how I can dig deeper into this and see why it is not working?
 
MrGuvernment

MrGuvernment

Quick update,.,

Using terminal,

sudo mount -t nfs4 myQNAPIP:Content /mnt/Content

works.. and shows the mount under my Remote locations....

So why the GUI method would not work...
 
MrGuvernment

MrGuvernment

CrimsonKnight13 appreciated, will take a look at those,I hadn't yet added it to fstab yet

Would there be a specific log file that would maybe give me more insight into the GUI based error?
 
CrimsonKnight13

CrimsonKnight13

MrGuvernment said:
CrimsonKnight13 appreciated, will take a look at those,I hadn't yet added it to fstab yet

Would there be a specific log file that would maybe give me more insight into the GUI based error?
Run the app through terminal & keep it going. Usually apps will spit out errors & such while being ran from a terminal.

Look up your preferred DE & file manager on the Arch Wiki. The pages might tell you how to debug dump to text files.
 
