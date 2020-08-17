Next Gen Intel Xeon, Ice Lake-SP

erek
"01:06PM EDT - Q: Support additional crypto? A: Reach out to Intel if you want additional algorithms
01:06PM EDT - Q: What change in PCIe for VM improvement? A: New Virtualization engine design. Increased TLB. VT-D IOMMU running at double speed. Large page support for translation requests as well. All new, that's how 2x
01:07PM EDT - Q: 18% IPC at iso-core. How does it compare with Cascade/Cooper A: They were the same arch, cascade/cooper. No comment on SoC level performance. We will see substantial improvements at SoC level.
01:08PM EDT - That's a wrap. Next talk is IBM, head on over to that live blog"
https://www.anandtech.com/show/1598...-blog-next-gen-intel-xeon-ice-lakesp-930am-pt
