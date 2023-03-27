Newegg Starts Using ChatGPT

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,847
This seems like a loss in data fidelity for our society going forward
"PC Builder
ChatGPT is now included in Newegg's PC Builder, an online shopping tool launched in June 2020 that helps customers discover compatible parts so they can build a desktop PC system with their preferred specifications and budget. Currently in beta, the AI-based search feature enables customers to enter their desired PC attributes into a search bar for ChatGPT to evaluate and recommend PC component configurations. In addition to ChatGPT search, PC Builder still offers set selections: the intended PC use, processor, graphics card and price range.
Website Text
Newegg uses ChatGPT to modify text throughout its site to help customers browse and discover tech products. These functions include suggesting content for product detail page titles, summaries and descriptions.
Customer Service Chat
In Newegg's customer service chat, ChatGPT can help customers get the best available answers and alert Newegg staff to resolve concerns when necessary. The benefits of using ChatGPT in customer service are using chatbots that more accurately replicate human understanding and interaction, which provides customers with a more informative and satisfying session to resolve their questions and concerns. ChatGPT can handle more customer topics than previous chatbots, which helps customer service representatives save time by focusing on complex customer issues.
Customer Email Subject Lines
Customer email subject lines are generated and tested using ChatGPT to improve open rate. The AI suggests subject lines based on analytical data for consideration.
Search Engine Optimization
For Newegg's search engine optimization (SEO), ChatGPT helps create on-site text and descriptions that can improve customers' shopping experiences by generating targeted content. Off-site, ChatGPT provides succinct content welcomed and more friendly for search engines like Google and Bing, helping customers navigate to the best Newegg product pages."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/306504/newegg-starts-using-chatgpt-to-improve-online-shopping-experience
"PC Builder
ChatGPT is now included in Newegg's PC Builder, an online shopping tool launched in June 2020 that helps customers discover compatible parts so they can build a desktop PC system with their preferred specifications and budget. Currently in beta, the AI-based search feature enables customers to enter their desired PC attributes into a search bar for ChatGPT to evaluate and recommend PC component configurations. In addition to ChatGPT search, PC Builder still offers set selections: the intended PC use, processor, graphics card and price range.
Website Text
Newegg uses ChatGPT to modify text throughout its site to help customers browse and discover tech products. These functions include suggesting content for product detail page titles, summaries and descriptions.
Customer Service Chat
In Newegg's customer service chat, ChatGPT can help customers get the best available answers and alert Newegg staff to resolve concerns when necessary. The benefits of using ChatGPT in customer service are using chatbots that more accurately replicate human understanding and interaction, which provides customers with a more informative and satisfying session to resolve their questions and concerns. ChatGPT can handle more customer topics than previous chatbots, which helps customer service representatives save time by focusing on complex customer issues.
Customer Email Subject Lines
Customer email subject lines are generated and tested using ChatGPT to improve open rate. The AI suggests subject lines based on analytical data for consideration.
Search Engine Optimization
For Newegg's search engine optimization (SEO), ChatGPT helps create on-site text and descriptions that can improve customers' shopping experiences by generating targeted content. Off-site, ChatGPT provides succinct content welcomed and more friendly for search engines like Google and Bing, helping customers navigate to the best Newegg product pages."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/306504/newegg-starts-using-chatgpt-to-improve-online-shopping-experience