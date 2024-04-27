newbie with a lot to sell, how to not get stabbed/scammed?

MAJOR

For the computer/electronics stuff, selling it here (or similar places like TPU, MacRumors etc) is your best bet....not saying you absolutely can't get scammed, but the chances are way, way less than those other places you mentioned.....I've been buying & selling stuff here for well over 10 years with absolutely ZERO issues whatsoever.... there was that account hacking scare a while back, but the owners fixed that by quickly implementing 2FA and all has been well since then...Craigslist & OfferUp are ok too, but as already mentioned, ONLY do the transactions in a public place and take another person with you, and check the currency before handing over your items...and please, please, please, just stay the f*ck away from Fakebook, Redderit, twiX or any other social media-related sites, as they arehavens for scammers big & small...Of course there's always fleecebay, which will get you a much larger audience, but I would advise against it, since it is also a major hub for scammers, scalpers and other assorted shitheads, and they almost ALWAYS side with the buyer in most dispute cases...Although Paypal will charge a small fee, it is probably the most widely used payment method here, but there is also Zelle or other similar apps, but beware that they offer ZERO scam/fraud/theft protections for either the seller or the buyer, so there's that...And yes, keep your prices reasonable & your stuff will sell way faster, but be willing to negotiate whenever possible.... your stuff IS used after all, so price it based on condition & age.The possible exception would be rare, limited edition, antique, or other special things that should be worth a good bit more than other average stuffAnd as we say around here "GLWS" (good luck with the sale) !