newbie with a lot to sell, how to not get stabbed/scammed?

D

DF-1

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 17, 2011
Messages
2,733
I'm planning a big move soon.

I've never really sold/bought used things, but I have a lot of stuff that is worth a decent amount and if I don't sell will just be trashed.

It's mainly electronics and furniture (OLED tvs, PC screen, sound system, kitchen stuff, couch, tables, chairs, vacuum, exercise bike, playstation 2/3/4 + games, workout equipment)
I'm wary of shipping anything, and a lot of it is way too heavy anyway.

Any advice on how to sell this and hopefully not get stabbed or scammed? Also what services should I use? Craigslist? Facebook? Offerup? Something else? All of them? What kind of payments should I accept? (Do people try to use fake bills when paying cash?)

I'm in the US.

Thanks in advance!
 
Offerup inside a crowded starbucks for example. Anything huge outside somewhere crowded with lots of people. Cash or venmo is good enough for me. You're not selling high dollar items a couple hundred bucks at most no biggie. Make sure the buyer is "YOUTRU" verified and the account is old like years old with good feedback. If it's brand new and no feedback or out far away avoid definitely. I've sold a 1080Ti, a 2080Ti, and a 3080Ti all had waterblocks on them lol.
 
  • Like
Reactions: DF-1
like this
Craigslist is has always been surprisingly pleasant for me. 95% of the time you end up meeting a friendly individual just trying to participate in a honest sale. Cash is best from a tax obligation perspective. Look at the bills and it should be obvious enough they are real. Facebook will introduce you to a few more idiots, still possible to have decent transactions. I would always just meet in some public parking lot, 5 minutes max and the deal is made and both parties go their separate way.

Hardfourm is a great place to sell computer parts, probably one of the best although you should list slightly lower then say ebay as there are no fees here (people only want to buy stuff that is priced decently). Every single transaction ive had on here has been wonderful, normally with paypal or crypto.

If everything is listed for top dollar you will get far more bs. List for a fair or cheap price, people will still try and make offers..
 
I did find some smaller things I could ship instead of selling locally.

Also, don't people want to see that a thing is working before buying it? Now that i'm thinking of parking lots you cant really do that with TVs, playstations, PC-wired VR.


xDiVolatilX said:
Offerup inside a crowded starbucks for example. Anything huge outside somewhere crowded with lots of people. Cash or venmo is good enough for me. You're not selling high dollar items a couple hundred bucks at most no biggie. Make sure the buyer is "YOUTRU" verified and the account is old like years old with good feedback. If it's brand new and no feedback or out far away avoid definitely. I've sold a 1080Ti, a 2080Ti, and a 3080Ti all had waterblocks on them lol.
Click to expand...
not sure what "YOUTRU verified" is, googling has this as the #1
cdabc123 said:
Hardfourm is a great place to sell computer parts, probably one of the best although you should list slightly lower then say ebay as there are no fees here (people only want to buy stuff that is priced decently). Every single transaction ive had on here has been wonderful, normally with paypal or crypto.
Click to expand...

I think my Heatware is at like 3 and last used 10 years ago for digital stuff, so I don't know that anyone would buy from me here.
 
DF-1 said:
I did find some smaller things I could ship instead of selling locally.

Also, don't people want to see that a thing is working before buying it? Now that i'm thinking of parking lots you cant really do that with TVs, playstations, PC-wired VR.



not sure what "YOUTRU verified" is, googling has this as the #1


I think my Heatware is at like 3 and last used 10 years ago for digital stuff, so I don't know that anyone would buy from me here.
Click to expand...
PayPal offers more protection to buyers then sellers, as long as you don't seem like your actually trying to scam people I'm sure many things could still sell here.

I've bought lots locally that I didn't verify if it worked, monitors, cpus, motherboard, ect. Always worked out alright, I've ended up buying more broken stuff on ebay.
 
  • Like
Reactions: DF-1
like this
For the computer/electronics stuff, selling it here (or similar places like TPU, MacRumors etc) is your best bet....not saying you absolutely can't get scammed, but the chances are way, way less than those other places you mentioned.....I've been buying & selling stuff here for well over 10 years with absolutely ZERO issues whatsoever.... there was that account hacking scare a while back, but the owners fixed that by quickly implementing 2FA and all has been well since then...

Craigslist & OfferUp are ok too, but as already mentioned, ONLY do the transactions in a public place and take another person with you, and check the currency before handing over your items...and please, please, please, just stay the f*ck away from Fakebook, Redderit, twiX or any other social media-related sites, as they are MAJOR havens for scammers big & small...

Of course there's always fleecebay, which will get you a much larger audience, but I would advise against it, since it is also a major hub for scammers, scalpers and other assorted shitheads, and they almost ALWAYS side with the buyer in most dispute cases...

Although Paypal will charge a small fee, it is probably the most widely used payment method here, but there is also Zelle or other similar apps, but beware that they offer ZERO scam/fraud/theft protections for either the seller or the buyer, so there's that...

And yes, keep your prices reasonable & your stuff will sell way faster, but be willing to negotiate whenever possible.... your stuff IS used after all, so price it based on condition & age.

The possible exception would be rare, limited edition, antique, or other special things that should be worth a good bit more than other average stuff :D

And as we say around here "GLWS" (good luck with the sale) !
 
  • Like
Reactions: DF-1
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top