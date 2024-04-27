newbie with a lot to sell, how to not get stabbed/scammed?

I'm planning a big move soon.
I've never really sold/bought used things, but I have a lot of stuff that is worth a decent amount and if I don't sell will just be trashed.
It's mainly electronics and furniture (OLED tvs, PC screen, sound system, kitchen stuff, couch, tables, chairs, vacuum, exercise bike, playstation 2/3/4 + games, workout equipment)
I'm wary of shipping anything, and a lot of it is way too heavy anyway.
Any advice on how to sell this and hopefully not get stabbed or scammed? Also what services should I use? Craigslist? Facebook? Offerup? Something else? All of them? What kind of payments should I accept? (Do people try to use fake bills when paying cash?)
I'm in the US.
Thanks in advance!
