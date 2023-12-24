Newbie Hard Line Tubing Question

I recently attempted my first PC build and am currently trying to figure out the hard line tubing. I know this will come across as a dumb question but here goes….i was hoping to run the line for the GPU and CPU separately. I believe I can do this with the pump (Alphacool Apex Pump) and reservoir (ICE-DX5) I have but am not sure. The reason I believe I can run them separately is because instead of one hole on both the top and bottom of the reservoir there are two. I know that normally the flow goes from the pump to the GPU then from the GPU to the CPU then from the CPU to the radiator then back into the reservoir. The problem is that even though there are two holes in both the top and bottom of the reservoir instead of the normal one on each, the radiator still has only one inlet and one outlet. I understand I could be completely off but am I in fact correct that the two holes on both the top and bottom of the reservoir mean I can run the tubing to the GPU and CPU separately? One hole on the bottom as an inlet for the GPU and the other hole as a separate inlet for the CPU? I was thinking of combining both the CPU and GPU returns into the same tube to then flow into the one radiator inlet then using one of the holes on top of the reservoir as the radiator outlet. I’m guessing normally when the GPU and CPU are running separately the second hole on top of the reservoir is for a second radiator? How horribly off and misguided am I with any of this? J

Pics below are of the two holes on both the top and bottom of the reservoir and also of the build itself also a pic of the hardline tubing I’m sort of going for.
 

