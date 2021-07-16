New Work Server - Dell T640

EvilAlchemist
Arrived yesterday, new Dell T640 Server for work. Had a lot of fun getting it unboxed and starting initial setup.
Specs:
2x Intel Xeon Silver 4215R (3.2G, 8C/16T)
12x 8GB RDIMM
4x 960GB SSD SAS MU in RAID 10
(8 Drive Chassis For Future Drives)
Boss Card with 2x 256GB NVME in Raid 1
Server 2019 OS
Will run my city's SQL server as well as OBS for live streams.
