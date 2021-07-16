New Work Server - Dell T640

Arrived yesterday, new Dell T640 Server for work. Had a lot of fun getting it unboxed and starting initial setup.Specs:2x Intel Xeon Silver 4215R (3.2G, 8C/16T)12x 8GB RDIMM4x 960GB SSD SAS MU in RAID 10(8 Drive Chassis For Future Drives)Boss Card with 2x 256GB NVME in Raid 1Server 2019 OSWill run my city's SQL server as well as OBS for live streams.