New/Updated Build...Again (Need Recommendations)

However, unlike my previous request, I'm also open to exploring AMD solutions (my true blue is starting to bleed)

What I want/like:​

1) File Server - I primarily utilize this server to serve up files for media (movies, television, music) or to transfer large files from/to the server. My Plex server sits on a separate box (w/dedicated GPU, higher memory for transcoding etc...) and serves up media to 3-6 local/remote end users at any given time (max 8) . <-- UPDATE: See Update below. File transfer rates have been very slow. I'm not certain if it's due to the cards I'm using or the CPU/Board/memory or some combination therein. The drives are all 7200RPM mechanical drives. While I know they will be a limiting factor at some point, as they are not SSD, it still seems overly slow to me (even on local transfers from one disk to another within the server box). Startups and other basic computing functions (i.e. unzipping files etc...) are a bit slow as well. All in all, while it was a decent setup several years ago, it's starting to feel a bit old and worn. I haven't really kept up on the latest and greatest hardware, so I would very much appreciate any input/thoughts on the best path for upgrading this server. Oh, one more thing, I REALLY like the SuperMicro IPMI functionality, so if there are recommendations to upgrade the motherboard, I would REALLY like something that either has the same or similar functionality.​

2) Backups/Restores (OS related) - This is a big one for me. I must be able to serve up files quickly, take bare metal backups on a scheduled basis and be able to restore them easily. This is where the WHS*** Operating Systems shined. It was SOOOOO easy to setup/utilize (at least for Windows machines). If I could find some software that did this in a similar fashion, that would be ideal. As stated above, I'm having some issues/challenges with the WSE 2016 software and I'm not opposed to replacing it. Also, I have added several Linux servers to my farm and, if possible, would also like to be able to backup/restore those as well. <-- As mentioned above, I believe Veeam may satisfy this requirement. ​

3) Duplication of Files - I MUST have duplication/replication of files (at folder level). I know it requires additional space on the drives, but I would prefer not to use Raid Arrays as I want to be able to pull a harddrive and have the files available without requiring rebuilding the array or worrying about replacing an array card. I don't want to start a debate about how great Arrays (or how they are not great). This is just my preference and what works for me. As such, I currently utilize Stablebit Drivepool to pool all the drives on the server. I don't know if this is still the best (or at least OK) method for pooling the drives or if I should be leveraging Windows Storage spaces or ???. Perhaps this is causing the slow speeds? I'm open to ideas/suggestions, but would really prefer to stay away from the Raid Array requirements/discussion if possible. <-- I think I'm going to stay with the DrivePool solution as I haven't heard a convincing reason to eliminate it (at least for my purposes/requirements). ​

UPDATE: I have a couple of new requirements.....

On one of the new VMs on the new hardware/infrastructure, I would like to run a Plex Server. I want to completely eliminate the old box that I have been using for this purpose. I will also be eliminating the Graphics card in my old Plex Server/box as it is VERY old and utilizes a lot of power. As such, as part of the new hardware, I will need a Graphics Card recommendation (it will need to fit the board and the Norco box). My overall budget is 500-1000 (unless there is a solid reason to have a bigger budget). BONUS POINTS - if the new/recommended components are on sale as part of BF/CM (but I don't want to sacrifice quality and 'power' just to get a sale price ). I'm willing to pay a little more to get EXACTLY what I want/need.

Back in May, I posted a thread asking for assistance with a new/updated server build. Unfortunately, due to the current state of affairs with Covid etc... (or emerging state at that time), I was not able to pull the trigger on the new parts that were kindly recommended by sinisterDei and seconded by smoblikat. Anyways, I know it is a bit late/last minute, but I was hoping that I could possibly take advantage of some of the last minute BF/CM deals that are available right now, to REALLY bump up my server and possibly eliminate some unneeded hardware along the way (and save a bit of cash along the way).As I mentioned before, I'm currently running Windows Server Essentials 2016 to primarily handle my backup/restores/shares and Stablebit Drivepool for storage pooling etc... However, I'm now thinking of of streamlining it to a single Windows 10 'server' and keeping with Drivepool (it's just easy and works). On that software/platform, I'm planning on creating a number of Linux VMs and a couple Windows 10 VMs. The Backup, as recommended by sinisterDei, will most likely be done via Veeam or some other similar solution (i.e. not dependent on the OS).Also, as mentioned before, I'm completely open to a complete replacement of hardware with the exception of the Norco Case. For my purposes, it's been rock solid and just works.. I would REALLY like to keep the IPMI functionality of the SuperMicro boards, but I understand that I 'may' need to sacrifice that to get a really robust CPU/Board combo.Below were my original thoughts/ideas (such as they are)...Any help/thoughts are very much appreciated. Thanks in advance.Current Setup:Case:Norco 4220, PSU:Corsair 650HX(CMPSU), MB:Super Micro X8SIL-F, CPU:Intel Core i3-530, RAM:Kingston KVR1333D3E9SK2/4G, CNTL Cards: LSI00301 SAS 9207-8i (2), Fans:Scythe 120mm, OS: WSE 2016, HD's:Hitachi/Seagate/WD 7200RPM drives, SysDrive: WD Blue 3D 500GB, Graphics Card: NONE (built into CPU only)