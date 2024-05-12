New Unraid Build

Modred189
Can't Read the OP
- Joined
- May 24, 2006
- Messages
- 16,339
Got a bunch of components on sale, so upgraded my Unraid home server:
AMD 5600X
16 GB ram
500gb Samsung 980 NVME (Cache drive)
4x WD Red 6Tb drives (3xfor storage, 1x for parity)
RTX 2060 (for plex etc transcoding, and a future attempt at running a gaming machine for a tablet Steam remote play instance)
2.5gb Trendnet NIC
Thermalright Peerless Assassin SE (was super cheap at order)
All in an ASUS Qube
A few notes:
Yes, i know the film is still on the glass. Not removing that before EVERYTHING is done. Bad juju otherwise.
The listings for ALL the Qubes is wrong. There are NOT 4 mounts for HDDs. There are 2. My drives are simply screwed into the random vent holes in the chassis.
If you haven't used the Assassin, do. For the price, it CANNOT be beat. Not for the price, not for the sound, not for the cooling. Turned me into an ex-noctua user.
