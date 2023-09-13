New Unity pricing

https://forum.unity.com/threads/unity-plan-pricing-and-packaging-updates.1482750/

"Effective January 1, 2024, we will introduce a new Unity Runtime Fee that’s based on game installs. We will also add cloud-based asset storage, Unity DevOps tools, and AI at runtime at no extra cost to Unity subscription plans this November."

People seem to be really upset.

DukenukemX said:
Aren't there alternatives to Unity?
Sure, but if you follow the link, one of the first replies is a guy who says he's spent a dozen (?) years using Unity and he feels almost locked in to it now. It's easy to say "well, bite the bullet and go to Unreal Engine" (or there's apparently an MIT License OSS game engine I can't remember the name of, but it's not trivial, especially you've got a lot of time and knowledge tied up with a given platform.
 
Look for existing games to be pulled from distribution before Unity starts charging the dev for installs.


"Q: If a user reinstalls/redownloads a game / changes their hardware, will that count as multiple installs?
A: Yes. The creator will need to pay for all future installs. The reason is that Unity doesn’t receive end-player information, just aggregate data."

"Q: Are these fees going to apply to games which have been out for years already? If you met the threshold 2 years ago, you'll start owing for any installs monthly from January, no? (in theory). It says they'll use previous installs to determine threshold eligibility & then you'll start owing them for the new ones.
A: Yes, assuming the game is eligible and distributing the Unity Runtime then runtime fees will apply. We look at a game's lifetime installs to determine eligibility for the runtime fee. Then we bill the runtime fee based on all new installs that occur after January 1, 2024."
 
jfreund said:
. Then we bill the runtime fee based on all new installs that occur after January 1, 2024.
Ok, that probably means the Tweet I linked above about owing $5.6M is probably wrong, but it would be nice if Unity's lawyers (and people in general) would be a bit more specific and said, in so many words, "you won't be charged for the installs that happened prior to 2024."
 
Well this looks like a death knell

Why would anyone trust them at this point to not rugpull you in some ridiculous way? I don't know what the fuck they expected.

Imagine being 2 years into development - you already pay the developer seats for the engine. Haha JK enjoy even more costs than what you signed on and even worse is it's affected by people reinstalling, installing on multiple devices, bundles, giveaways, etc...
 
Wow.
Why would they do this?
Aren't they losing ground left and right to UE5 already?
Its like they are speedrunning their way to get everyone to leave Unity and have no income at all
 
"Why would anyone trust them at this point to not rugpull you in some ridiculous way? "

It gets even worse. I didn't mention this but apparently they used to say you could avoid future TOS changes by staying on an older version of the development environment, and they quietly changed that so it's no longer true, sometime last year.
 
So they expect Microsoft/gamepass to pay unity for every xbox install ??
 
