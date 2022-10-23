New TV help, Please and TY

This is my PC
Thermaltake P6 White//AMD RYZEN 7 3800X 8-Core 3.9 GHz (4.5 GHz)
Corsair H100i-PRO//GIGABYTE GA-AX370-Gaming K5 MB
EVGA RTX 3080(Hybrid)-12GB//1TB-SSD//8TB-HDD(X2)
Corsair-Vengeance RGB RAM-32GB//850W Watt EVGA PSU
65"LG-4KHDR-120Hertz-TV//Windows 10-(X64)
Just bought this TV
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/lg-65-...4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv/6517579.p?skuId=6517579
PS5 and Series X are in the two 120 Hertz ports
Can I get 120H refresh rate with a display port to hdmi cable plugged into regular port on PC?
Thanks!
Thermaltake P6 White//AMD RYZEN 7 3800X 8-Core 3.9 GHz (4.5 GHz)
Corsair H100i-PRO//GIGABYTE GA-AX370-Gaming K5 MB
EVGA RTX 3080(Hybrid)-12GB//1TB-SSD//8TB-HDD(X2)
Corsair-Vengeance RGB RAM-32GB//850W Watt EVGA PSU
65"LG-4KHDR-120Hertz-TV//Windows 10-(X64)
Just bought this TV
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/lg-65-...4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv/6517579.p?skuId=6517579
PS5 and Series X are in the two 120 Hertz ports
Can I get 120H refresh rate with a display port to hdmi cable plugged into regular port on PC?
Thanks!