New TV help, Please and TY

This is my PCThermaltake P6 White//AMD RYZEN 7 3800X 8-Core 3.9 GHz (4.5 GHz)Corsair H100i-PRO//GIGABYTE GA-AX370-Gaming K5 MBEVGA RTX 3080(Hybrid)-12GB//1TB-SSD//8TB-HDD(X2)Corsair-Vengeance RGB RAM-32GB//850W Watt EVGA PSU65"LG-4KHDR-120Hertz-TV//Windows 10-(X64)Just bought this TVPS5 and Series X are in the two 120 Hertz portsCan I get 120H refresh rate with a display port to hdmi cable plugged into regular port on PC?Thanks!