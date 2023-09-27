New to VR. Trying to learn...

I'm wondering how a VR headset gets output from my PC video card if it is a wireless connection or a usb-c wire? I'd think only a display port or hdmi connection would do that???
I'm going to use it for DCS flight sim gaming. So far, the Meta Quest 3 (soon to be released) seems to be in the lead.
If you've got any information or advice, I'd love to hear it.
Thanks.
I'm going to use it for DCS flight sim gaming. So far, the Meta Quest 3 (soon to be released) seems to be in the lead.
If you've got any information or advice, I'd love to hear it.
Thanks.