New to mining - General questions about auto-exchange and payout on MPH

Nightwing749

Nov 27, 2007
Hi everybody!

After watching a handful of youtube videos and reading online guides, I'm started mining with my gaming rig. However, I'm still a little confused with the auto-exchange and payout. Also, I'm also open to any tips from the veterans!!

Setup
1x GTX 1080ti Founders Edition (+200 core, +500 mem, 80% power, 65% fan @ 70c.)
I'm mining ETH using AwesomeMiner(PhoenixMiner w/ -straps 2) and averaging 43-45 MH/s.

Currently, I'm mining directly to my "Normal Wallet - Confirmed" with auto-exchange turned off. I think the next step is to create a Coinbase account and then a "cold wallet".

Questions
1. I believe the order of coin transfer is MiningPoolHub -> Coinbase -> Cold Wallet?
2. Are the fees high to transfer my mined ETH coins to Coinbase? I read some people exchange for Litecoins because of lower fees.
3. How much $$$, do you feel safe leaving on MPH and coinbase before you start transferring?
4. Am I missing any benefits from not using auto-exchange?
 
lilfiend

Nov 28, 2008
Last time I used MPH was quite a while ago. I auto exchanged to litecoin to send with low fee's and convert to btc for longer holdings. I did auto exchange to vertcoin I think? for a while to reduce fee's even further but that is probably a really small market these days. ETH fee's can be a little high imo.

I was using an auto algo / coin switching miner though, not just straight ETH so I'd end up with a lot of shitcoins if I didn't auto exchange. I think you should look into the fee's for auto exchange + transaction fee's of litecoin + exchange fee's to get back into your desired coin for long term holding vs just ETH fee's + exchange fee's
 
auntjemima

Mar 1, 2014
Why not use something like 2miners and mine directly to your own wallet to avoid transaction fees, or large ones, at least.

I used to have it deposit into myethereumwallet and now I do it directly to an exchange.
 
