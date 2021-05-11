New to mining - General questions about auto-exchange and payout on MPH

Hi everybody!



After watching a handful of youtube videos and reading online guides, I'm started mining with my gaming rig. However, I'm still a little confused with the auto-exchange and payout. Also, I'm also open to any tips from the veterans!!



Setup

1x GTX 1080ti Founders Edition (+200 core, +500 mem, 80% power, 65% fan @ 70c.)

I'm mining ETH using AwesomeMiner(PhoenixMiner w/ -straps 2) and averaging 43-45 MH/s.



Currently, I'm mining directly to my "Normal Wallet - Confirmed" with auto-exchange turned off. I think the next step is to create a Coinbase account and then a "cold wallet".



Questions

1. I believe the order of coin transfer is MiningPoolHub -> Coinbase -> Cold Wallet?

2. Are the fees high to transfer my mined ETH coins to Coinbase? I read some people exchange for Litecoins because of lower fees.

3. How much $$$, do you feel safe leaving on MPH and coinbase before you start transferring?

4. Am I missing any benefits from not using auto-exchange?