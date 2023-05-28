New system suggestions

B

bburk1964

Deciding on the parts for a new system. It's for gaming and home theater. Planning on making it a silent/near silent build. Just wondering if I got everything right.
Is this RAM compatible? Are the new 10K SSD's worth waiting for? Anything else worth changing/tweaking? Hopefully this link will show you the build.
https://pcpartpicker.com/list/pkCC3y
thanks
 
Any reason for the 64gigs of Memory? The new 10k ssd's are in their infancy, I'd wait a year or so before diving in.

Otherwise that is a solid build!!!
 
