New system build. Need advice.

I have a LG 27GL850 on the way over the next week or so, as well as a Fractal Define Mini C. I'm looking for advice on the internal components to drive this monitor. I'm coming from a 2500k and a GTX670 I've been rocking for years on a Dell U2312HM.



My budget is around $1500. Obviously the less I spend the better, but I want make sure the money I spend on this new build is worth it. It will mostly be used for gaming.



Components that I will be re-using include:

Mouse

Keyboard

Sound card - Sound Blaster Z

SSD for OS

Dell monitor as second display



What I am looking for advice on are the main guts of the system:

Processor - Historically I've gone Intel, but I'm open to both Intel and AMD. I don't overclock, so if I can save some money here going with a non-K (or AMD equivalent) that works for me. My main priorities here are performance, stability, and thermals. Speaking of thermals if buying an aftermarket cooler is necessary I'm fine with that. I'm not interested in water cooling and I would guess it's not necessary anyway if I'm not overclocking.



Motherboard - All I know here is it has to be compatible with the CPU chosen and it needs to be M-ATX due to the case I chose. I will run a SSD for the OS, one for games, and possibly one or two mechanical drives for larger storage. So I need enough connectivity for those.



Memory - If it works with the budget I'd like to go 32GB (2x16GB). I don't need anything flashy, just appropriate for the build and good quality.



Video card - Historically I've gone Nvidia, but here again I'm open to green or red. I'm just looking for something that fits into the budget and that is going to take advantage of the monitor. Looks like the Mini C is limited to video cards 315mm or less with the front fan mounted.



PSU - The only thing I'd like here is that it's efficient and modular, either semi or fully (fully preferred if budget permits).



SSD for games - I'd like to go with 1TB.



If there's anything I'm overlooking please let me know. I tend to keep a system for a good long while, so I don't mind spending the money on quality components. I appreciate the help!