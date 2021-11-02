New Steering Wheel Release: Thrustmaster T248

B

biggles

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 25, 2005
Messages
2,155
https://www.gamesradar.com/thrustmaster-t248-review/

Summary: a mixed belt and gear driven FFB steering wheel that competes with the Logitech G923. Pros: pedals, strong and smooth FFB. Cons: loud paddle shifters, too much plastic. Overall, looks a bit better than the G923 that it is competing against. I have a feeling this will be a popular choice for sim racers if it gets discounted from its $400 MSRP. Looks like a nice upgrade from the T150.
 
M

mnewxcv

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 4, 2007
Messages
8,664
If forza motorsport 8 comes out any time soon I will probably be in the market. Nice to see something other than Logitech with a clutch pedal in this price bracket.
 
