New Steering Wheel Release: Thrustmaster T248

Summary: a mixed belt and gear driven FFB steering wheel that competes with the Logitech G923. Pros: pedals, strong and smooth FFB. Cons: loud paddle shifters, too much plastic. Overall, looks a bit better than the G923 that it is competing against. I have a feeling this will be a popular choice for sim racers if it gets discounted from its $400 MSRP. Looks like a nice upgrade from the T150.