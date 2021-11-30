new ssd. How do I check if my ssd is using hardware encryption?

K

Kdawg

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 12, 2017
Messages
1,100
I bought a WD sn750 SE, which has a phison e19t controller.
The controller supports aes, opal 2.0, pyrite.
However, WD does not advertise any encryption capabilities for this drive.

What tools and methods can I use to test if my ssd is hardware encrypted vs software?

Can someone guide me?

I enabled bitlocker on it, but I have no idea if the encyption is hardware based.

I thought I could do a speed test comparison encrypted vs unencrypted, and the encrypted read/write speeds are slower. But this probably doesn't say much. If encryption is invisible to Windows, is read/write speed supposed to be slower on a HARDWARE encrypted drive?

In task manager, I didn't see the cpu use any resources, or it was insignificant.

I couldn't get sedutil to work.

WD Dashboard shows some attribute called "security send and security receive commands supported........ true"




system is core i5-12600k, z690 chipset.

wdash.png


IMG_20211129_220758.jpg
IMG_20211129_221134.jpg
IMG_20211129_222049.jpg

cdm1.png
cdm2.png
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
33,994
bitlocker is software but can work with hardware(tpm) to fortify it, iirc. if the drive does not say it has hardware encryption, it doesnt and this is probably as good as it gets.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top