new ssd. How do I check if my ssd is using hardware encryption?

I bought a WD sn750 SE, which has a phison e19t controller.The controller supports aes, opal 2.0, pyrite.However, WD does not advertise any encryption capabilities for this drive.What tools and methods can I use to test if my ssd isencrypted vs software?Can someone guide me?I enabled bitlocker on it, but I have no idea if the encyption is hardware based.I thought I could do a speed test comparison encrypted vs unencrypted, and the encrypted read/write speeds are slower. But this probably doesn't say much. If encryption is invisible to Windows, is read/write speed supposed to be slower on a HARDWARE encrypted drive?In task manager, I didn't see the cpu use any resources, or it was insignificant.I couldn't get sedutil to work.WD Dashboard shows some attribute called "security send and security receive commands supported........ true"system is core i5-12600k, z690 chipset.