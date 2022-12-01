Looking at either getting New Seagate Ironwolf 14 tb for $210 or Recertified Seagate Exos 18 tb for $190 for NAS to replace a set of drives from 2013.
New Seagate Ironwolf 14tb warranty 3 year warranty from seate
https://www.newegg.com/seagate-iron...822184759?Item=N82E16822184759&quicklink=true
Recertified Seagate Exos 18 tb 2 year warranty from serverpartsdeals are they reliable?
https://serverpartdeals.com/collect...2e-4kn-256mb-3-5-manufacturer-recertified-hdd
Please let me know what you think. Never bought used drives before mostly shucked WD elements for the drives in the server but I hear you can't do that anymore since you get low end, smr drives or they straigt up prevent it nowand the deals on elements were not particularly good.
